MASON CITY - Linda L. Boone, 60, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com .

Linda Lee Boone was born on December 21, 1959 to parents Lloyd and Joanne Boone. Her life was a tough one, but she faced her challenge to the best of her abilities, and led a happy life. She loved a good cup of coffee, and was a little grumpy until she had the first cup of the day. She enjoyed music, shopping, and loved spending time with family, friends, and the loving staff at Mosaic in Forest City.