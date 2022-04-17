September 25, 1946-April 11, 2022

MASON CITY-Linda Kay Woodcock, 75, of Mason City, IA, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Public visitation will be held from 4-6 PM Friday, April 22, 2022, at the funeral home. Private memorial services will be held at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Linda was born September 25, 1946, in Rockford, IA. She was lovingly adopted by Lloyd and Leota (Hein) Pedersen. Linda graduated from Mason City High School in 1965. She was united in marriage to Jerome Harold Woodcock on September 14, 1968, at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Mason City, IA. To this union three children were born.

Over the years, Linda has served on several different boards including four different state Governor's boards, State and Federal Social Security Board, and was Secretary for 6 years of the North Iowa Community Action Board of Directors. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi (Osage) for 20 years. Linda was the choir director at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage for several years and was very involved in numerous other church activities. She loved cross-stitching, her family, and especially knowing what was happening in the lives of her grandchildren.

Those thankful for having shared Linda's life include her husband, Jerome; children Tamara (Marvin) Gudmonson of Leland, IA, Christopher (Sarah) Woodcock of Wanamingo, MN, and Todd (Melanie) Woodcock of Chesapeake, VA; six grandchildren, Courtney Woodcock, Kayleen Woodcock, Makenzie Gudmonson, Bryce Woodcock, Zane Woodcock, and Hazel Woodcock; three brothers, Larry Ficken, Wayne Ficken, and James Hill, and two sisters-in-law Dorothy King, and Etta Reicks.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Linda's name to The Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.