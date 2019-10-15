Linda Kay Shahan
April 2, 1953 - October 12, 2019
Linda Kay Shahan, 66 of Mason City, formally of Fertile, IA went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12th, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Thursday, October 17th, 10:30 am, at the Word of Faith Dominion Church in Lake Mills, IA.
Linda Kay Shahan was born April 2nd, 1953 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur Edward Niles Sr. and Barbara (Brown) Niles. Linda Graduated from Mason City High School. Linda married the love of her life, Michael Lee Shahan , on February 24th 1973 in Albert Lea, MN.
Mike and Linda were blessed with two children and made their home in Fertile, IA on an acreage where they enjoyed being outdoors as often as possible. Linda was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending hours in her beautiful gardens planting flowers and landscaping. Linda worked as a florist for many years before retiring and working for her church. Linda loved horses, owning and riding several over her life, which she passed that love down to her children and grandchildren. Linda had a passion for God and was a strong woman of faith. She also had an adventurous spirit and loved traveling.
You have free articles remaining.
Linda was a devoted mother and especially loved becoming a grandma. She was known as “MiMi” to her granddaughters, Alivia and Jolee. She loved spending time with them every chance she could get. Linda had a special talent of making others feel important and loved. She loved to decorate her home for the different seasons and often hosted memorable parties for friends and family. Linda's warm and loving smile will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
“I will say of the Lord, He is my Refuge and my Fortress, my God; on Him I lean and rely, and in Him I trust!” Psalm 91:2
Linda is survived by her two children; Brandon (Dr.Sandye Bednarz) Shahan of Dows, IA, Alicia (Mitch) Horstman of Garner IA. two grandchildren; Alivia & Jolee Horstman, her siblings; Ed (Michelle) Niles of Clear Lake, IA. Scott Niles of Charles City, IA, Chad Niles of Waterloo, IA, Steve Niles of Ionia, IA. Sister-in-law; Pamela Shahan Wirtjes of Grafton, IA, brothers-in-law; Pat (Joy) Shahan of La Porte City, IA and Tom (Robin) Shahan of Montana, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Michael Shahan, as well as her sister; Cathie Niles, and brother-in-law; Randy Shahan. Memorials may be directed in care of the family.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City 641-423-237 Colonialchapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.