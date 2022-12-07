Linda Kay Lueders

December 5, 2022

MESERVY-Linda Kay Lueders, age 66, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home in Meservey, IA.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Reformed Church, 620 2nd Street, Meservey, with Reverend Rodney Meester officiating. Burial will be in the Meservey Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 9th, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Linda's memory to the First Reformed Church, Meservey, or to North Iowa Christian School, Mason City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North ,Clear Lake Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193 www.colonialchapels.com