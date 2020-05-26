× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 6, 1954 - May 22, 2020

MASON CITY -- Linda Kay Hartwig, 65, of Mason City passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A private family funeral will be held in Linda's honor and a public celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Burial will be in Rock Grove Cemetery, Nora Springs, Iowa.

The family suggests memorials be directed to the Humane Society of North Iowa.

Linda Kay McManus was born October 06, 1954 in Nora Springs, the daughter of Marshall and Mable (Robertson) McManus. Growing up, Linda attended Nora Springs High School. On October 20, 1970 she married the love of her life, Dennis C. Hartwig at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Nora Springs. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Angela and Amber. Linda went on to continue her education at Hamilton Business College. She worked at North Iowa Community Action for 30 years until her retirement in 2019.