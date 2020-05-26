Linda Kay Hartwig
Linda Kay Hartwig

Linda Kay Hartwig

Linda Hartwig

October 6, 1954 - May 22, 2020

MASON CITY -- Linda Kay Hartwig, 65, of Mason City passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A private family funeral will be held in Linda's honor and a public celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Burial will be in Rock Grove Cemetery, Nora Springs, Iowa.

The family suggests memorials be directed to the Humane Society of North Iowa.

Linda Kay McManus was born October 06, 1954 in Nora Springs, the daughter of Marshall and Mable (Robertson) McManus. Growing up, Linda attended Nora Springs High School. On October 20, 1970 she married the love of her life, Dennis C. Hartwig at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Nora Springs. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Angela and Amber. Linda went on to continue her education at Hamilton Business College. She worked at North Iowa Community Action for 30 years until her retirement in 2019.

Linda enjoyed time spent outside in the garden and collecting birds and figurines at antique sales. Her two dogs, Sammie and Koko kept her busy and always put a smile on her face. Linda looked forward to visiting with her siblings. Most of all, time with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren was treasured. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister and will be missed by all.

Linda was a longtime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years, Dennis; her daughter, Angela Bublitz of Mason City; grandchildren, Cody, Taylor, Carter and Spencer Bublitz, and Alica and Michael Adams; great-grandchildren, Noah Fetner, Conner Bublitz, Ella Thompson, River Bruns and Oaklee Lamb; siblings, Shirley Neve, Helen Smith, Carolyn (Roy) Berding, Alice Smith, Sandra Prescott, and Michael (Mary) McManus; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Those greeting her at Heaven's gate are her daughter, Amber Hartwig; a great-grandson, Bryton Thompson; her parents, Marshall and Mable; a sister, Mary Grauerholz; and a brother, Norman McManus.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

