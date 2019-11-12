Linda K. (Walrod) Schlichting
August 3, 1946 - November 7, 2019
BRITT, IOWA - Linda K. (Walrod) Schlichting, 73, of Britt passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Hancock County Health System in Britt surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle from breast cancer.
Funeral for Linda Schlichting will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt, with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation for Linda will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
Linda Kay Schlichting, the daughter of Charles and Edythe (Greenwood) Walrod, was born August 3, 1946 in Newport, Rhode Island. Being a daughter of a military man, Linda moved around to multiple states before her family settled down in Belmond, Iowa. Linda graduated from Belmond High School in 1964.
Linda married Wayne Schlichting on January 30, 1965 at the church parsonage east of Belmond. To this union, four children were born. The couple lived on a farm southeast of Klemme before moving to the farm they have lived on for over 50 years. Linda was a dedicated farm wife, mother and grandmother.
In her free time, Linda loved to read Western and Romance novels and had many books around the house. She enjoyed yearly fishing trips to Canada, spending the winters in Arizona, doing crossword puzzles, card club, playing games with the grand kids and going dancing. She was a great cook, talented seamstress, and loved the holidays where she got to spend time with her family.
Linda was a soft spoken woman and her family will always remember her for her sweet, loving words and caring ways.
Linda is survived by her husband of 54 years Wayne of Britt; children Steve (Laura) Schlichting, Tracy Reynolds, Gina (John Katter) Schlichting, and Brad Schlichting; grandchildren Cody, Jessica (Coda), Randi (Chase), Dallas, Jamie, Bryken and Kana; great grandchildren Jerzy, Rayden and Gracelyn; brother Gary (Donna) Walrod; brother-in-law Merlin (Kay) Schlichting along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law Glen and Lois, and son-in-law Darin Reynolds.
www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423. 641-843-3839
