Linda K. Ott
NORA SPRINGS-Linda K. Ott, 71, of Nora Springs passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30am Monday, July 25th, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.
Visitation and public viewing will be held from 3:00-5:00pm Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye AVE, Nora Springs, IA, 50459. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel. (641) 749-2210. ColonialChapels.com