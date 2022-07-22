 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linda K. Ott

  • 0

Linda K. Ott

NORA SPRINGS-Linda K. Ott, 71, of Nora Springs passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30am Monday, July 25th, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 3:00-5:00pm Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye AVE, Nora Springs, IA, 50459. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel. (641) 749-2210. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris: Biden 'is in good spirits'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News