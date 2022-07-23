Linda K. Ott

November 21, 1950-July 20, 2022

NORA SPRINGS-Linda K. Ott, 71, of Nora Springs passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30am Monday, July 25th, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA with Chaplain Beverly Butler of MercyOne North Iowa officiating.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 3:00-5:00pm Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, IA. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in care of her family.

Linda Kay was born November 21, 1950 in Riceville, the daughter of Eugene and Mavis (Prochaska) Murphy. She grew up in the area, attending country school and Riceville High School. She continued her education at NIACC, later earning her Bachelors and Masters degrees at the University of Iowa. On May 25, 1968 she married the love of her life, Richard Roman Ott. The couple was blessed with three children: Richard, Sheila and Keith. The family made their home in Nora Springs. For over 30 years, Linda worked at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, most recently in the Behavioural Health Center.

She was a longtime member of the Mason City Women's Bowling Association where she served as President, on the Board, as well as a Youth Coach for many years. Linda was a member of the board at the Transition Center and worked tirelessly to help others. Traveling around the country made her happy, especially if there was a casino to stop at along the way! But, most of all, Linda's family was her greatest joy. She looked forward to watching the grandchildren and eventually their children grow. Little feet running around the house was music to her ears. She loved traveling to follow the kids' sporting and school activities, and was constantly in the crowd cheering.

Those surviving are her husband of 54 years, Richard Sr.; children, Richard (Julie) Ott of Plymouth and Keith (Jennifer) Ott of Nora Springs; grandchildren, Scot (Jessica) Hollander, Clarissa (Willie) Wiseman, Jayden (Matthew) Hillson, Sarah (Chris) Andersen, Dilan (Megan) Ott, Morgan (Tyler Hillger) Ott, Colton Ott, Bella Ott, Jaxton Ott and Harley Ott; great grandchildren, Ashlyn and Raine Wiseman, Maaliyah, Maverick and Madilyn Hillson; sister, Ann (Dean) Ott; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.

Welcoming her to Heaven was her daughter, Sheila; parents, Mavis and Eugene; sisters, Alice Murphy and Lorie Christensen; and a brother, Eugene Jr..

