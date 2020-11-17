Linda K. Jones

December 21, 1950-November 14, 2020

Linda Kay Jones, 69, passed away peacefully on November 14th, 2020 at Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC. Linda was born in Mason City, IA on December 21st, 1950.

Linda worked as a nurse's aide at many different locations around the world. As a military spouse Linda put “service before self.” While she traveled with her husband during his time serving in the military, she never met a stranger. She was enormously proud of her husband's service to his country.

Linda's passion was sitting out on the front porch and watching her husband plant and prune flowers and work in the garden. She loved taking long drives and looking at all the nature. Linda enjoyed going to the Farmers Market and getting ice cream and talking with the vendors. The Triad Park and Field of Honor was a place she enjoyed going to. She would sit by the waterfall and read the monuments with her husband, "Lenny."

She was preceded in death by her father, Dale J Cline, and her mother Blanche L (DeWitt) Cline of Greensboro, NC.

She is survived by her husband Lenord Jones, her son Brian Jones, his wife Angela, her sister Sharon Cline, her brother Doug Cline and his wife Glenda, and many nieces and nephews.