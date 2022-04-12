Linda J. Staudt

October 10, 1943-April 9, 2022

Linda J. Staudt, 78, “GL” passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the IOOF Home in Mason City after battling with the complications of cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams Street, Mason City, IA with Rev. Neil Manternach, celebrant. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Roseville, IA.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. The Rosary will be said at 4:30 p.m. prior to visitation on Tuesday.

Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Ambassadors, Epiphany Parish, or in the care of her family.

Linda Jean Crowell was born October 10, 1943 in Macon, Georgia, the daughter of Eugene and Mary (Engels) Crowell. The family soon moved to North Iowa where Linda graduated from Rockford Senior High School in 1961. It was here she met the love of her life, Vincent Staudt, and the couple was married on February 1, 1964 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Rockford. The couple had four daughters, Julie, Angie, Michelle and Jennifer. She and Vincent made their home on a farm outside of Marble Rock. They were longtime, very active members of Roseville St. Mary's Catholic church. After Vincent passed away, Linda made her home in Mason City in 1999. Linda worked at Krieger's Garden Center until the flood in 2008.

Linda had a knack for gardening, canning and sharing her harvest. She had a helpful heart and was always willing to help however she could. Countless hours of her time were spent volunteering at Mercy Hospital and Newman Schools, where she met many people and took pride in her care for others. Time spent knitting, crocheting, doing puzzles, or playing cards brought her joy, but she was always active, making sure to get in her two mile walk before the end of the day.

But most of all, Linda's family was her world. Being “GL” to her many beloved grandchildren brought her great joy, and she was a constant in the stands of their various sporting events and concerts. She was the family's rock, always willing to help, with a little humor to go along with it.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Julie Merfeld of Dike, Angie (Scott) Johnson of Rockford; Michelle (Jim) Kutschat of Marcell, MN, Jennifer (Mike) Castle of Mason City; grandchildren, Diann Halverson, Tony (Navya) Merfeld, Emily (Nolan) Gitch, Derek (Whitney) Johnson, Travis (Kayla) Johnson, Logan Johnson, Cameron Johnson, Jess (Tony Riehle) Kutschat, Lily Castle, Tim Castle and Monica Castle; beloved great-grandchildren, Cal, TJ, Dax and Beau Halverson, Aria, Isaiah and Joanna Merfeld, Myla and baby girl Gitch (due in July); siblings, Jan Wood, Sandy (Roger) Holden and Mary Ann (Mike) Schweizer; sisters-in-law, Sr. Marjorie Staudt and Sue Staudt; brother-in-law, Dennis (Patty) Staudt; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Vincent in 1997; parents, Eugene and Mary; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Kutschat.