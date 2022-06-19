MASON CITY-Linda J. Schmidt, 85, of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Homestead Assisted Living. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St SE. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Linda Schmidt with the intention of donating the funds to St. James Lutheran Church, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice and the NIACC Foundation. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.