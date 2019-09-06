Linda Hauber
December 12, 1948 - September 4, 2019
Linda Hauber, 70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the IOOF Home in Mason City, Iowa. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial: St. Joseph's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.
Linda was born on December 12, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Otto & Helen (Johnson) Tollefson. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1967. Linda was united in marriage to Paul Hauber on March 3, 1973, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked for a radio station in Chicago and the Children's Hospital before returning to Cedar Rapids. Linda also worked for Life Investors prior to starting her career with Linn County, first at the Treasurer's Office and then at the Sherriff's Office.
Linda found some spiritual comfort with a prayer group. She enjoyed reading, going out to eat, walking on her treadmill and Christmas time. Linda especially enjoyed visiting with her family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Linda is survived by her sons, Mike (Ann) Hauber of Robins, Iowa, and James (Tascha) Hauber of Ames, Iowa; daughter, Mary (Frank) Kelly of Mason City; six grandchildren, Alaina Denney, David, Daniel and Megan Hauber, and Ryan and Avery Kelly; half-siblings, Patricia Hall, Gail (Fred) Libby and Otis (Jane) Tollefson; half sister-in-law, Dolores Tollefson; special sister-in-law, Sister Mary Hauber; and special cousins, Vikki and Kim.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Otto & Helen Tollefson; husband, Paul Hauber; and half-brother, Noel Tollefson.
Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or CurePSP.
Please share a memory of Linda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.