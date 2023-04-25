Linda Diane Wilson

June 28, 1947-April 21, 2023

VENTURA-Linda Diane Wilson, 75, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 in her Ventura, IA home after a courageous battle with Lung Cancer.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th Street. Mason City, IA , with Pastor Dennis Ganz officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday April 26, 2023 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA.

Family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Linda's name to your local Library.

Linda was born on June 28, 1947, the daughter of Walter and Pearl (Newbery) Symes of Mason City, IA. She grew up with eight siblings, on a farm without running water. Even in her younger years, she always loved the outdoors and being able to tease her brothers and sisters as often as possible. Linda was a graduate of North Central High School. On December 18, 1970 she married Gordon Wilson, and from this loving union they had one son, Bryan.

Throughout Linda's life she worked various jobs, the most prominent positions she held were with Curtis 1000, Roosevelt Elementary, and at Mercy as a dietary aid. After retirement she and Gordon were able to travel across the country together. The couple ventured to Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Arizona, Texas, and Missouri. She loved to go on adventures and go camping with her family all over the country.

Family and friends were most important to Linda. She stayed in touch with her friends with daily phone calls and visited them whenever given the opportunity. She enjoyed talking with others for hours about anything and everything. Linda had a knack for winning whether it be in a game of Hand and Foot or just having pure luck on the slot machines at the casinos. She also enjoyed painting pottery and fishing with her husband.

Those left to cherish memories of Linda are her husband of 52 years, Gordon; son, Bryan (Ashley) Wilson; grand daughters, Hannah Jo and Harper Diane; siblings, Melvin Symes, and Joyce (Tony) Colombo; brother in-law, Erv Moritz; sister in-law, Jo (Mike) Oulman; grand-dog, Hazel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Linda is preceded in death by both of her parents; parents in-law, Billy and Elsie Wilson; siblings, Shirley Schultz, Dale Symes, Russell Symes, Donna Walters, Judi Moritz, and Evelyn Connell; sisters-in-law, Joanne Symes, and Loretta Kishline; and many beloved pets.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com