Linda D. Watson

June 7, 1958-November 1, 2021

Linda D. Watson, 63, of Manly and formerly of Jessup, Maryland passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at her parents' home.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 pm Friday, November 28, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA 50428, with Rev. Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

Linda Diane Smith was born on June 7, 1958 in Alexandria, Maryland the daughter of Dita (Russell) Smith and Theodore Smith. Dita passed away in 1960 when Linda was just two years old, and so Dita's best friend, Ethel Moore took in Linda and her sister, Karen. In 1972 Ethel passed away and in her late teens Linda was adopted by Gene and Katheryn (Mensch) Watson. She grew up in Leonardtown, MD attending St. Mary's Academy, an all girls high school that is now St. Mary's Ryken. in Fall 2004, she decided to focus her energies on getting her AA degree. She graduated from Howard Community College in Columbia, MD in 2010 with 4 AA degrees: English, Social Sciences, Criminal Justice, and Sociology and a 3.96 GPA. Then she graduated Magna Cum Laude from Hood College in Frederick, MD, on May 17, 2014 where she received a BA degree in Sociology with a double minor in Criminology and Delinquency as well as Women's Studies. She was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society on March 30, 2014.

Linda enjoyed watching movies at home beside her two beloved cats, Morris and Moonshine. She looked forward to “Linda Time” with her beloved nieces and nephews. Sleepovers were cherished with them and Linda took pride in celebrating their birthdays and holidays together. She believed in embracing your imperfections and hoping for the best. She was a logical, grounded woman who found the best in every situation and knew that "if you do what you have always done, then you will get what you have always gotten". Linda found joy in giving to others and volunteered many hours reading books, textbooks, and articles to benefit the blind. She knew in her heart that "Sometimes it just has to be enough to know that you love yourself... and Mom loves us too!"

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Gene and Kathy Watson of Manly; her siblings, Karen Gill Bernritter of Church Hill, TN, Patricia (Kevin) Bruning and William “Will” (Judy) Watson both of Maryland; beloved nieces and nephews, Henry, Andrew, Brandon, Jamie and Hilary Gill Bernritter, Jackie, Michelle and Taylor Bruning, and Jennifer, Sarah, and William “John” Watson Jr.; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and extended family members.

Greeting her in Heaven are her mother, Dita (Russell) Smith, and her beloved feline, Morris.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com