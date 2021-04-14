Linda “Cora” Gomez

Cora's strong accent led to many of her “famous” sayings that made everyone smile and adore her. She was known to tell almost any girl she was introduced to that “you so purdy” or “bootyful!” to tell them how beautiful they are. She loved to cook and is well known for always having a kitchen full of food. One could not leave her house without being served a plate full of freshly made tortillas and any other combination of her homemade dishes. She would say “You too skinny”, “You need more” or “Piece o meat?”. If you said no, it would always be “is okay”. Anyone who entered her home was treated as family. Her family and all those who sat at her table will forever miss her unconditional love.