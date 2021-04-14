Linda “Cora” Gomez
December 5, 1923-April 10, 2021
MASON CITY-Hermalinda Legorretta Gomez, 97, of Mason City, Iowa was welcomed into the arms of our Lord peacefully on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams, Mason City. Burial will follow at Elmwood Saint Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 5-7 P.M. at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third Street NE, Mason City.
Linda “Cora” Gomez was born to Pedro and Guadalupe Legorreta on December 5, 1923 in Tacubayo, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Her mother passed when she was only 4 years old. She moved to the United States at age 21 and began working in Albert Lea, MN where she met the love of her life, John R. Gomez. From this union, 11 children were born and raised in Mason City. She worked hard to help support her family and was employed at The Sugar Beet and Armor Foods for many years before retiring.
Cora had a true faith in her Lord and Savior. She loved dancing, Mexican music, celebrating and children. Her dedication and love in life was her family. She was accepting and forgiving of all. She was a woman who put her own struggles aside, without complaint, to care for her family. She had an ability to love and pray for everyone who crossed her path, always welcoming and seeing the best in everyone. Nobody ever left her home without a squeeze, kiss and a full belly.
Cora's strong accent led to many of her “famous” sayings that made everyone smile and adore her. She was known to tell almost any girl she was introduced to that “you so purdy” or “bootyful!” to tell them how beautiful they are. She loved to cook and is well known for always having a kitchen full of food. One could not leave her house without being served a plate full of freshly made tortillas and any other combination of her homemade dishes. She would say “You too skinny”, “You need more” or “Piece o meat?”. If you said no, it would always be “is okay”. Anyone who entered her home was treated as family. Her family and all those who sat at her table will forever miss her unconditional love.
Greeting her in eternal bliss are her parents, her husband John, her sons Raymond and Nicholas, as well as many siblings and friends.
Those left to carry on her legacy are her children, John (Shannon) Gomez of Tempe, Arizona; Pete Gomez of Mason City; Patricia Lee of Austin, Texas; Susan Jones of Mason City; Ann Havig Rodriguez of Mason City; Robert Gomez of Mason City; Linda Kloberdanz of Mason City; Steve Gomez of Burnsville, Minnesota and Sally (Mark) Pasvogel of Lakeville, Minnesota. Cora leaves behind 32 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
In her honor, cherish family, pray, forgive and most importantly love each other. Please let the family know what she meant to you as we know she touched so many in her life.
