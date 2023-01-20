Linda C. Rapp

October 18, 1949-January 17, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Linda C. Rapp, 73, of Clear Lake passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City following a long battle with cancer.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Catherine Rapp, the daughter of Norman and Margaret (Engstler) Greiman, was born October 18, 1949, in Garner. She attended and graduated from Garner-Hayfield High School in 1967. On January 21, 1966, she was married to James Rapp. They lived in Clear Lake all of their married life where they raised their daughter, Jodie. Linda loved spending time with Jodie and her grandchildren. She adored her great grandchildren. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings fan. When she wasn't watching games, she loved gardening.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Jodi Strait of Ankeny; granddaughter, Briana (Alec) Johnson of Ankeny and their two children, Riley and Hayden; granddaughter, Emalea Strait of Kansas City, MO; her son, Douglas Heims of Cedar Rapids; granddaughter, Hayley Heims of Cedar Rapids; many nieces and nephews; chosen daughter, Julie (Shawn) Bogle of Clear Lake; and adopted sister, Sue Brewer of Clear Lake.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, Nov. 20, 2022; parents; and four brothers, Tommy, Daryl, James and Patrick Greiman.