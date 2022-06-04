Lincoln J. McCormick

November 2, 2013-May 29, 2022

FOREST CITY-Lincoln J. McCormick, 8 ½, passed away May 29, 2022, wrapped in the arms of his loving parents.

A Service to Celebrate his life will be held 10:30a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 South Clark Street, Forest City, IA with Rev. Rod Hopp officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:00p.m. to 4:30p.m., where the family will be present until 3:30 p.m. at the church on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Memorials may be directed in care of Lincoln's family.