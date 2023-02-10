BELMOND-Lily E. (Wenzel) Dippel, 86, Belmond, IA, died, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Public funeral 10:30 AM, Saturday, Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Belmond. Burial in Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church and one hour prior to her funeral Saturday at church. Memorials may be directed in care of Lily's family. Funeral will be live streamed on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page Sat. at 10:30 AM. Just LIKE the page to view. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474