Lillian Eastvold
December 18, 1934-April 25, 2021
BLUE EARTH-Lillian Eastvold, age 86 of Blue Earth passed away Sunday April 25, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. Funeral services will be Friday April 30 at 1pm at Patton Funeral Home with Rev. Daren Barnett officiating. Visitation will be Thursday April 29 from 4-6pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at United Lutheran Church in Frost. Due to Covid-19 and the guidelines that are in place, masks and social distancing will be observed.
Lillian was born December 18, 1934 in Crosby, MN to Inmar and Anna (Johnson) Engelby. She graduated from Rake High School and then went on to marry, Jacob “Jake” Eastvold. Together they raised 3 children and farmed south of Buffalo Center until retiring in 1985. After retiring, they moved to Blue Earth in 1996 where they carried out the rest of their years until Jake's passing in 2007, Lillian stayed in their home until her passing.
Lillian enjoyed cooking and baking; she was famous for her decadent cupcakes. She also liked to can vegetables in the summer. She was a long-time member of Grant Lutheran Church outside of Woden, IA. She taught Sunday School for many years, forming wonderful, lifelong bonds with her students who would keep in touch with her long after their Sunday school days. She and Jake enjoyed traveling locally in their RV as well as taking trips to Norway, California and the Black Hills to name a few. Most importantly, Lillian cherished her family and her faith, both being very important aspects in her life. She was a long time and current member of Faith Lutheran Brethren Church in Blue Earth.
Left to hold dear to such wonderful memories are her children; Shari VanGerpen of Blue Earth and Sandi (Kieran) Kane of San Mateo, CA. Her grandchildren; Scott VanGerpen, Adam VanGerpen, Jeremiah VanGerpen and Jennifer (Aaron) Bromeland, Tom (Emma) Eastvold and Kendra (Kevin) Hanson, and Katlin Kane and Bryan Kane, as well as several great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jake, a son Ron Eastvold, grandson Justin VanGerpen, brother Roy Engelby and sister Ellen Wolff.
