Lillian Eastvold

December 18, 1934-April 25, 2021

BLUE EARTH-Lillian Eastvold, age 86 of Blue Earth passed away Sunday April 25, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. Funeral services will be Friday April 30 at 1pm at Patton Funeral Home with Rev. Daren Barnett officiating. Visitation will be Thursday April 29 from 4-6pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at United Lutheran Church in Frost. Due to Covid-19 and the guidelines that are in place, masks and social distancing will be observed.

Lillian was born December 18, 1934 in Crosby, MN to Inmar and Anna (Johnson) Engelby. She graduated from Rake High School and then went on to marry, Jacob “Jake” Eastvold. Together they raised 3 children and farmed south of Buffalo Center until retiring in 1985. After retiring, they moved to Blue Earth in 1996 where they carried out the rest of their years until Jake's passing in 2007, Lillian stayed in their home until her passing.