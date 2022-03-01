 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lila Marlene Lerdal

Lila Marlene Lerdal

Lila Marlene Lerdal

February 26, 2022

GARNER-Lila Marlene Lerdal, 90, of Garner passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Concord Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Pastor Deb Devine officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Amsterdam Cemetery east of Goodell.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel and will resume one hour prior to services. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

