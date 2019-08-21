Lila M. Smith
September 7, 1919 - August 17, 2019
BELMOND, IOWA - Lila M. Smith, 99, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her home in Belmond.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan, Iowa.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Lila Maggie Nicholson Smith was born September 7, 1919 on a farm near Woolstock, Iowa. Lila was the daughter of Willis and Berneice (McDaniel) Nicholson. She was one of seven
children. Lila went to country school with her siblings. Later the Nicholsons moved south of Rowan where she met and married her husband Donald D. Smith from Dows, Iowa.
They moved to a farm north of Rowan and then moved a half mile away to their farm that was one mile north of Rowan. This is where they raised their four children along with all sorts of animals and gardens.
In 1985 they moved to Belmond, Iowa where they retired and enjoyed "city" living. In 1994 when Don passed away Lila continued to live in Belmond spending time playing cards with her friends and enjoying her family. In 2012 her daughter Patti Dull moved in with Lila so she could remain at home until her life ended. This was very important to her and was wonderful her wish could come true.
Lila worked on the farm and later cooked for Congregate Meals in Rowan. She was part of the Red Hat Society, the Grandmothers Club and the UCC Women's Church.
Lila was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She was the "rock" that kept everyone safe. Her priority was always family. She baked the best homemade bread ever and shared her cooking with many people.
Although she and Don went on several trips, particularly to celebrate grandchildren she mostly enjoyed her home life. She was always there to lend an ear or to teach a lesson.
She will be dearly missed by her son Ted Smith, Mountain Home, Arkansas; her daughters and their spouses Patti Dull, Belmond, Jean and Chuck Peil, Belmond, and Nancy and
Marc Middleton, Belmond; her grandchildren Stacy Dodson, Portland, Oregon; Teri Julian, Hoquiam, Washington; Steven (Julie) Peil, Belmond; Nikki McMurray and special friend Pat
McCormick, Belmond; and Andrea Middleton Lee, Belmond; great-grandchildren: Allen (Randi) Potter, Taylor Julian, Tacoma, WA; Landon (Jared) Dodson-Welch, Portland, Oregon; Crystal (Vincent) Peil-Noble, Mankato, MN; great-grandchildren Christian, Addison, Hutchison and Nevi McMurray; Kaytlynn Lee and Arabella Thompson; great-great-grandchildren Lunabella, Atticus and Loki, and many nieces and nephews.
Lila was preceded in death by her husband Don, her sister and brothers, son-in-law Tom Dull and Alec Julian, great grandson.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South
Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
