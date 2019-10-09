Lila Lee Harrison
July 29, 1926 - October 5, 2019
CLEAR LAKE, IA -Lila Lee Harrison of Clear Lake, formerly a resident of both Dumont and Hampton for many years, passed away peacefully with family at her side, late Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Lila was born July 29, 1926 in Fontana, Kansas to Russell and Edith Finnell. She had one brother, Larry. All now deceased. She took a train with her mother and Russell's mother to San Diego to marry Russell Harrison and became husband and wife on December 9, 1944 in San Diego California. They loved music and dancing together; and occasionally sang together to the delight of family and friends. Russell preceded her in death on September 6, 1999.
Surviving family are: four children, Timothy and wife Deborah, Mary and husband Doug, Hal, and Kelly and husband Wesley; Grandchildren: Shannon, Honor, Tim, Noah, Halley, Briea and Jake; Great-grandchildren Kelsey, Keaton, Timothy and Chyler.
Lila loved books and shared that love with her family and many others, all her life. The family would greatly appreciate any memorials in her honor go to the Hampton Public Library (www.hampton.lib.ia.us) OR to your own public library.
At Lila's request, there will be a private service for immediate family only.
Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
