Lila Ethyl (Hall) Kendall
March 30, 1926-August 25, 2021
Lila Ethyl (Hall) Kendall went to be with Jesus on August 25, 2021, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard T. and Mazzie Hall; her husband Eugene L. Kendall; daughter, Patty Lynn (deceased at birth); sisters, Evelyn, Verlyn and Ruby; and 1 niece, Judy.
Lila left behind 3 daughters; Terry Kiefer (Kenneth) of Mason City, Iowa; Debra Leonard (Nick) of Kingman, Arizona; and Robin (Ryan) Langner, of Boscobel, Wisconsin; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great grandchildren.
Lila and Eugene were long-time residents of Mason City, lived a short time near Manly, IA, and for the past 9 years, Lila lived in Boscobel, Wisconsin.
She enjoyed knitting, gardening, quilting, baking cookies & visiting with her grandchildren.
There will be a (family graveside service) at Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy 18 between Mason City & Clear Lake, IA, on October 9, 2021 at 1:00.
