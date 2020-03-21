Lewis E. Ciesielski
June 30 1921 - August 3 2019
Lewis E. Ciesielski, born in Antigo, Wisconsin, June 30, 1921. Died of natural causes in Seattle, Washington, August 3, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Loving husband to Grace (Johanns) for over 70 years. They were married at St Peters Catholic church in New Haven on June 11, 1949.
Resident of the Milwaukee area and community for most of his life.
Lewis enlisted into the US Army Air Corps years before the Pearl Harbor attacks and continued as a reservist in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, he was a soldier. He was a self-described photography hobbyist. As a general aviation pilot, he had a passion for all things in Aviation. Lewis enjoyed airshows, pancake breakfasts and folksy music.
He was a loving father, survived by 4 sons, Greg, Steve, Wayne and Tom. And their respective partners and several grandchildren.
Services to be held at St Peters Catholic Church, New Haven, IA, June 11, 2020 at 11 am. A reception should follow at the VFW Post in Osage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.