Lewis E. Ciesielski

June 30 1921 - August 3 2019

Lewis E. Ciesielski, born in Antigo, Wisconsin, June 30, 1921. Died of natural causes in Seattle, Washington, August 3, 2019.

Loving husband to Grace (Johanns) for over 70 years. They were married at St Peters Catholic church in New Haven on June 11, 1949.

Resident of the Milwaukee area and community for most of his life.

Lewis enlisted into the US Army Air Corps years before the Pearl Harbor attacks and continued as a reservist in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, he was a soldier. He was a self-described photography hobbyist. As a general aviation pilot, he had a passion for all things in Aviation. Lewis enjoyed airshows, pancake breakfasts and folksy music.

He was a loving father, survived by 4 sons, Greg, Steve, Wayne and Tom. And their respective partners and several grandchildren.

Services to be held at St Peters Catholic Church, New Haven, IA, June 11, 2020 at 11 am. A reception should follow at the VFW Post in Osage.

