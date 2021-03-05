Lewis D. Rick

Mason City - Lewis D. Rick, 95, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Lewis was born December 18, 1925 in Hampton, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Mary Garcia in 1950 and to this union five children were born. They made their home and raised their children in Mason City.

Lewis is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Rick; five children, Gary (Amy) Rick of Iowa City, Mark Rick of Mason City, Theresa (Daniel) Weaver of Florida, Jean Rick of Humbolt and Lisa (Craig) Clasen of Des Moines; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Lewis is preceded in death by his parents, and mother and father in-law.

