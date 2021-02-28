Lester Eugene Taylor

June 22, 1943-February 24, 2021

CLEAR LAKE - Lester Eugene Taylor, 77, of Clear Lake, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his home.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake Public Library.

Lester was born June 22, 1943, the son of Gilbert and Arlene (Terrell) Taylor in Hansell, IA. He married Leona Meyer on August 4, 1963, in Hampton, IA. She preceded him in death on April 10, 2018.

Lester grew up and attended school in Hansell, before enlisting in the United States Navy in January 1961 and served until 1964. He was stationed at Miramar Naval Station in California prior to serving on the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier. Following an honorable discharge, Lester returned to Hampton where he worked for Hampton Plumbing and Heating. He and Leona later moved to Clear Lake where he worked for the Iowa DOT for 30 years until his retirement in 1998.