Leslie M. "Les" Graversen

March 7, 1928-March 23, 2021

MASON CITY-Leslie M. "Les" Graversen, 93, of Mason City passed away on March 23, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Les will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth, IA with a private family graveside service.

The family suggests memorials be directed to Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth, in Les' honor.

Leslie M. "Les" Graversen was born March 7, 1928 to Soren and Laura (Borchardt) Graversen in Plymouth, IA. Graduating from Plymouth High School in 1946, he continued his education at Upper Iowa University and later Iowa State University. In 1948 he returned home to join his parents and two brothers in the family hardware business. On October 30, 1949 he married Betty Martie. The couple made their home in Plymouth for over 60 years, raising their two daughters, Nancy and Pamela "Charlie".