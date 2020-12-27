Leslie Lee Rish
April 18, 1940-December 23, 2020
Leslie Lee Rish, 80, passed away at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton, Nebraska on December 23, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19 and pneumonia. Visitation will be at Solt-Wagner Community Room in Central City, Nebraska on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at The Central City Cemetery on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and will be streamed on the Solt-Wagner Funeral Home Facebook page. Masks must be worn and Covid-19 protocols for social distancing adhered to.
Memorials are suggested to Arbor Care Center, 202 No Esther, Fullerton, NE 68638. Solt-Wagner Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Leslie was born in Mason City on April 18, 1940 to Robert D. and Dorothy G. (Nelson) Rish. He grew up in that area and graduated from Charles City High School with the Class of 1960.
Les was drafted into the Army in May 1963 and was Honorably Discharged in March 1976. Leslie served his country in a variety of locations including Fort Lee, VA; Washington, Korea and Germany.
He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Cubs fan. He took great pride in being an Army Veteran. He also had a great sense of humor. He most enjoyed spending time with his family for holidays, special occasions and celebrations. He was particularly proud of his nieces and nephews.
Leslie is survived by his brother David (Carolyn) Rish of Central City, Nebraska; nieces Patti (David) Ord of Aurora, Colorado; Brenda Rish of Grand Island, Nebraska; Linda (Brian) Benson of Waverly, Nebraska; and nephew Kevin Rish of Grand Island, Nebraska; as well as nine great nieces and nephews: Alex Ord, Jazmine Rodriguez, Colton Ord, Haleigh Benson, Kyle Benson, Keegan Benson, Keira Rish, Kayla Rish and Kinley Rish. His aunts Zell Cottrell of Mason City and Juanita Murrill of Fort Wayne, IN; half-sister Cheryl Ream of Mesa, AZ and several cousins.
Preceding Les in death are his parents; stepmother Dorothy A. Rish; half-sister Jeannie Tott and husband George Tott; half-brother Richard L. Rish; aunt Elaine Nyhus and uncles Vern Nyhus, Bill Cottrell and Edward Murrill.
