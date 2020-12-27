Leslie Lee Rish

April 18, 1940-December 23, 2020

Leslie Lee Rish, 80, passed away at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton, Nebraska on December 23, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19 and pneumonia. Visitation will be at Solt-Wagner Community Room in Central City, Nebraska on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Graveside services with full military honors will be held at The Central City Cemetery on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and will be streamed on the Solt-Wagner Funeral Home Facebook page. Masks must be worn and Covid-19 protocols for social distancing adhered to.

Memorials are suggested to Arbor Care Center, 202 No Esther, Fullerton, NE 68638. Solt-Wagner Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Leslie was born in Mason City on April 18, 1940 to Robert D. and Dorothy G. (Nelson) Rish. He grew up in that area and graduated from Charles City High School with the Class of 1960.

Les was drafted into the Army in May 1963 and was Honorably Discharged in March 1976. Leslie served his country in a variety of locations including Fort Lee, VA; Washington, Korea and Germany.