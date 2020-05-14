Leslie G. Uken
August 16, 1959 - May 15, 2020
CLEAR LAKE - A funeral service for Leslie G. Uken, 60, of Clear Lake, formerly of Titonka will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at Oakcrest Funeral Services of Titonka and will be private for the immediate family. Burial will take place in Buffalo Township Cemetery in Titonka. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to One Vision, P.O. Box 622, Clear Lake, IA, in Leslie's memory.
Leslie George Uken was born August 16, 1959, in Britt, son of Edward R. and Marlene E. (DeBoer) Uken. He grew up on the family farm NW of Titonka and graduated from Lakota High School in 1979. Leslie moved to Clear Lake in 1980 living in Opportunity Village's Group Home and later proudly he lived on his own in an apartment.
Leslie married his school sweetheart, Lori Work on August 21, 1999, at the Titonka United Methodist Church. He held various jobs while living in Clear Lake thoroughly enjoying mowing yards and working at the Best Western Hotel and Bennigan's Restaurant. Leslie loved to visit with people, he was fond of John Deere tractors, and he enjoyed watching TV especially old shows and WWE Wrestling.
Leslie G. Uken died Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 60.
He is survived by a brother, Gary Uken and his wife Linda of Titonka; two nieces, Andrea Smit and her husband Josh of Lake Crystal, MN and their children Brenden and Lauren, and Allison Buns and her husband Casey of North Mankato, MN; two aunts, Judy Junkermeier and her husband Lamont of Titonka and Sharon Uken of Titonka; and many cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife Lori on February 3, 2010.
Oakcrest Funeral Services of Titonka in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
