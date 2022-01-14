Leslie Ann (Daboll) Throne

March 11, 1955-December 31, 2021

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Leslie Ann (Daboll) Throne, age 66, who passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on December 31, 2021 in Sauk Rapids, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Leslie Ann (Daboll) Throne was born March 11, 1955, grew up in Carter Lake, IA, and attended Thomas Jefferson High School. She graduated from Iowa State University, made a career helping children as a social worker, and went on to earn a Master's Degree from Augsburg University. She loved the outdoors and always looked for opportunities to provide her children and friends with new experiences and adventures. She also loved animals, including numerous family dogs and cats (and one rabbit) over the years.

Leslie is survived by her 3 children, Jen (Scott) Schaefer, St. Joseph, MN; Adam (Kelsey) Throne, Algona, IA; and Maggie (Leah) Thronaum, Sartell, MN; sisters, Lori (Eric) Turille, Scottsdale, AZ; and Linda Lomeli, Bellevue, NE; and 7 grandchildren, Kinsey, Caleb, Colin, Weston, Natalia, Gabriel, and Alestia.

She was preceded in death by her mother Margaret, father Charles Allen, brother Greg, and brother Don.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

