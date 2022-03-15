February 1, 1941-March 12, 2022

DUMONT — LeRoy William Junker, 81, of Dumont, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Dumont. No other services will be held.

LeRoy was born on February 1, 1941, on a farm near Aredale, to William and Louise (Friedriches) Junker. He graduated from Hansell High School, class of 1959. LeRoy married Judy Huff on November 19, 1960, at the Open Bible Church in Mason City.

Together LeRoy and Judy started farming. They worked side-by-side as livestock and grain farmers. In 2012, they retired and moved to Dumont.

When LeRoy wasn't farming, he enjoyed playing cards, dancing, telling jokes, conversing with others, and traveling with Judy and their friends; going on numerous road trips across the United States.

Family was very important to LeRoy and gave him great joy, especially his grandchildren. Those left to remember him include his wife, Judy Junker; daughter, Julie (Terry) Gray; son, Dwayne Junker; son, Layton Junker; grandchildren, Zebadiah Gray, Zane (Jenny) Gray, Brianna (Bryce) Chyma, Tara Gray, Jeremiah (Jenny) Junker, Joshua, and Kendra Junker; great-grandchildren, Brilie, Mera, and Koen; sisters, Marie Eilderts and Wilrena Price; special friends, Bob and Janet York; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; grandson, Jordan Junker; and several other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of LeRoy to the Dumont Community Library or to Dumont Area Emergency Medical Services.

