LeRoy W. Walters
January 4, 1923 - December 29, 2019
OSAGE - LeRoy W. Walters, age 96, of Osage, passed away peacefully surrounded by his grandchildren and their spouses on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Osage.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, with Pastor Mark Squire officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. There will be a time for lunch and fellowship following services at the church. Burial will be at the Osage Cemetery, with Military Honors conducted by the Osage V.F.W. Post 7920 and Osage American Legion Post 278.
LeRoy was born January 4, 1923, in Mason City, the son of Henry and Lena (Timmerman) Walters. He was educated in Swaledale and Clear Lake Schools. LeRoy was united in marriage to Genevieve “Gene” Adams on September 15, 1943, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. LeRoy served in the U.S. Navy, as an airplane mechanic, in the South Pacific during WWII. Following the war, he worked for Boeing in Wichita, Kansas, and then returned to Osage. He started Roy's Body Shop in 1952, which he ran for over 50 years with his son and grandson joining the business. LeRoy was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, Osage V.F.W. Post 7920 and Osage American Legion Post 278. He loved traveling the United States in his R.V., farming and spending time with his family. Over the last few years, he enjoyed traveling, going out for supper and playing cards with his special buddy, Margaret Hegland.
He is survived by his daughter, Deb Johnson of Mason City; daughter-in-law, Christine Walters of Charles City; grandson, Jared (Angie) Walters of Osage; granddaughter, Tasha (Jason) Brandt of Eureka, Kansas; granddaughter, Alissa (Matt) Nicholson of Osage, and ten great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gene Walters in 2014; son, David Walters in 2017; two brothers; two sisters, and a son-in-law, Paul Johnson in 2014.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, (641)732-3706.
