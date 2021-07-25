LeRoy J. Knutson
June 15, 1925-July 9, 2021
MASON CITY-LeRoy J. Knutson, 96, of Mason City passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at the IOOF home in Mason City.
A Memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. Inurnment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City where military honors will be presented by the Mason City Veterans.
The family will greet friends and relatives from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening, July 27, 2021 at the funeral chapel.
LeRoy J. Knutson was born June 15, 1925 in Clear Lake, IA the son of Jenes and Bertha (Tegtemeier) Knutson. Growing up in Clear Lake, LeRoy attended Clear Lake High School, and later continued his education at NIACC. From June 1942 to June 1946 LeRoy honorably served in the United States Navy as a Coxswain in both the North Atlantic and South Pacific Oceans. Following his honorable discharge, on February 17, 1945 he married the love of his life, LaDonna St. Peter in Brooklyn, NY. He worked at the Print Shoppe in Clear Lake before beginning his 26 year career in the printing department at the Globe Gazette.
In his retirement, LeRoy enjoyed golfing, bowling, but most of all time spent in his flower garden. He enjoyed time spent tending to the yard and maintaining its appearance. LeRoy looked forward to morning coffee with his many friends and looked forward to his daily game of cribbage at the senior center.
He was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church, the VFW, Bowling League and the Highland Golf Course.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister Gladys Doreen McAfee; numerous nieces and nephews; his godson, Gary Johnson; as well as extended family members.
Preceding him in death are his wife, LaDonna; his parents, Jenes and Bertha; a brother, Carl "Cub", and a sister, Mildred.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
