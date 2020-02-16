Leroy F. Cassmann

October 14, 1919-February 14, 2020

HAMPTON -- Leroy Francis Cassmann, 100, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. He was born on October 14, 1919, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Johann Henry and Elizabeth (Lursen) Cassmann.

Leroy attended country schools in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Lucille Eisentrager on April 22, 1942, in Aredale, Iowa. Leroy served his country in the United States Navy during World War II in the Pacific aboard the U.S.S. Gilbert Islands.

Leroy was a contractor. He built or remodeled numerous houses in the area as well as public buildings, churches and schools within a 50 mile radius of Hampton.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Leroy was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hampton. He enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking, dancing, playing cards and traveling.