Leroy F. Cassmann
0 comments

Leroy F. Cassmann

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Leroy Cassmann

Leroy F. Cassmann

October 14, 1919-February 14, 2020

HAMPTON -- Leroy Francis Cassmann, 100, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. He was born on October 14, 1919, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Johann Henry and Elizabeth (Lursen) Cassmann.

Leroy attended country schools in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Lucille Eisentrager on April 22, 1942, in Aredale, Iowa. Leroy served his country in the United States Navy during World War II in the Pacific aboard the U.S.S. Gilbert Islands.

Leroy was a contractor. He built or remodeled numerous houses in the area as well as public buildings, churches and schools within a 50 mile radius of Hampton.

Leroy was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hampton. He enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking, dancing, playing cards and traveling.

Leroy is survived by his son Dennis (Linda) Cassmann of Clear Lake, daughter JoAnn (Don) Harmelink of Perry, grandson Jim (Tara) Cassmann of Lanesboro, Minnesota, granddaughter Teri (Tony) Stewart of Charlotte, North Carolina, great-granddaughter Elianna Cassmann of Lanesboro, Minnesota, sister-in-law Phyllis Cassmann of Manchester, brother-in-law Richard (Esther) Eisentrager of Dumont, brother-in-law Nathan Eilers of Hampton, along with numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents Johann and Elizabeth, wife Lucille, granddaughters Melanie Cassmann and Kathy Harmelink, and siblings Augusta (Gussie) Kluiter, Louisa Busma, Harold Cassmann and Henry Cassmann, along with several other extended relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Dumont Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Leroy to the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hampton or to the Hampton Senior Center www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com; 641-456-3232.

To plant a tree in memory of Leroy Cassmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News