LeRoy Ervin Huegli

In 1970, Governor Robert D. Ray awarded LeRoy with the “Excellence in Science Teaching Award.” This statewide award recognized his contribution to his students, colleagues, and community in the field of Mathematics. In the same year, he received the “Iowa Outstanding Young Educator Award,” presented by the Iowa Jaycees. Additionally, Osage Community Schools designated LeRoy “Teacher of the Year” in the 1969-1970 school year. When not teaching, LeRoy spent his summers painting houses with his three children and Norman Mielke. LeRoy was a hard worker and wanted to instill this trait in his children. He was proud that the money they earned paid for their college tuition.

LeRoy was strongly rooted in his love for Christ. Many testified that he was their role model in leading a Christian life. A faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage, he served in many leadership roles. He was a member of the Church Council, sang in the church choir, ushered, and held numerous other positions. He displayed words of faith and wisdom on his morning coffee cup, “Pray and let God worry.” He taught his three children the importance of tithing by having three different jars for allowance money: church, others, and self.