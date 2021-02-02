LeRoy Ervin Huegli
January 24, 1938-January 25, 2021
Osage-LeRoy Ervin Huegli, age 83, of Osage, Iowa, went to be with his Lord & Savior on Monday, January 25, 2021, following a courageous seven-year battle with Alzheimer's. He was surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren as he passed peacefully in his home after celebrating his 83rd birthday the day prior.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser officiating. Interment will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Mask will be required for all the services.
LeRoy, the son of Ervin and Elna (Heth) Huegli, was born January 24, 1938, at West Union, Iowa. He spent his early childhood in Waterloo, Iowa and later moved to Vinton, Iowa, where he graduated from Vinton High School. Upon graduating, LeRoy attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. At Luther College, LeRoy earned a degree in mathematics with a minor in physics. While at Luther College, he lettered in men's basketball and track. From there, he went on to receive his master's degree in mathematics from Louisiana State University.
While at Luther College, he met his beautiful and cherished bride, Sharon Sue Kusserow. They were united in marriage on August 6, 1960, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Eldora, Iowa. The couple made their home in Osage, where they raised three children: Beth, Lezlie, and Todd.
LeRoy was best known to the Osage community as “Mr. Huegli,” beloved and legendary mathematics and computer science teacher. He also served as women's tennis coach from 1975-1979. The classes he taught included: Trigonometry, Algebra I, Algebra II, Calculus I, Calculus II, Computer Science I, and Computer Science II. He served students and faculty at Osage Community High School from 1960-1999. Teaching was his passion, and students knew he set high standards. Even though he had high expectations, he had a way to inspire students and make them believe they could be successful. Many former students commented that these traits served them well into college and adulthood. He preached, “Without discipline there is no learning.” Upon his retirement, he received hundreds of thank you letters from Osage alumni and faculty. Many people praised him as a first-rate teacher, but he always responded by saying, “Well, I had first-rate students.”
LeRoy was also referred to as the “Father of the Computer” in the Osage Community Schools. He ushered in the first dial-up computer, which was hooked to Luther College. From there, he dedicated himself to keeping Osage schools at the forefront of technology. He was the first teacher to install Apple computers into Iowa Schools. In addition to teaching students computer skills, he also held night classes to educate the Osage staff and community about computers. He taught the community the way he taught his students, with patience and humor. When LeRoy retired in 1999, he was replaced by three staff positions: a mathematics teacher, a computer science teacher, and a technology coordinator.
In 1970, Governor Robert D. Ray awarded LeRoy with the “Excellence in Science Teaching Award.” This statewide award recognized his contribution to his students, colleagues, and community in the field of Mathematics. In the same year, he received the “Iowa Outstanding Young Educator Award,” presented by the Iowa Jaycees. Additionally, Osage Community Schools designated LeRoy “Teacher of the Year” in the 1969-1970 school year. When not teaching, LeRoy spent his summers painting houses with his three children and Norman Mielke. LeRoy was a hard worker and wanted to instill this trait in his children. He was proud that the money they earned paid for their college tuition.
LeRoy was strongly rooted in his love for Christ. Many testified that he was their role model in leading a Christian life. A faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage, he served in many leadership roles. He was a member of the Church Council, sang in the church choir, ushered, and held numerous other positions. He displayed words of faith and wisdom on his morning coffee cup, “Pray and let God worry.” He taught his three children the importance of tithing by having three different jars for allowance money: church, others, and self.
His second love was family. He always told others to spend as much time with family as they could. His love for family was as long as the Mississippi River, where he fished as a boy with his family, as high as his God in heaven, and as wide as the United States that he traveled with his family while camping in the big blue tent. He looked forward to family gatherings. He especially enjoyed Saturday mornings when his children and grandchildren would gather around his table to share conversation, coffee, and doughnuts. When talking about his family, he would say, “The Lord has blessed us greatly.”
LeRoy loved to connect with people with a wave, a whistle, or a genuinely warm handshake. He always looked you right in the eye with a smile, and enthusiastically said, “Good morning.” He truly wanted everyone around him to have a good day. The joy he displayed when hearing about the success of others was one of his greatest attributes. He was likely to respond with “Fantastic!” Similarly, if someone was struggling, he was the first to encourage and reassure them, “Just keep working at it and it will come.”
In his retirement, he enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: get togethers with family, family vacations to Door County, a cup of coffee, a walk around the block, a handful of peanuts, happy hour, sing-alongs, or lunch at Lucy's with friends and family.
LeRoy truly lived a life centered in faith, family, and friends. He lived his life for God and others. He always looked for the good in people. He taught people to be civil, kind, compassionate, and understanding. He was an educator in the truest sense of the word. As a role model and an inspiration, LeRoy's life made a positive impact on many, the impact of which will be felt for generations to come.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
LeRoy is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon, and their three children: Beth (Kevin) Tubbs; Lezlie (Monte) Chisholm; Todd (Melissa) Huegli; 15 grandchildren including: Eric (MacKenzie) Tubbs, Andrew Tubbs, Allie Tubbs, Blake Tubbs, Kelly Chisholm (Dan Feather), Katie (Jordan) Bielefeld, Kristie (Jeremy) Nobles, Kimberly (Jake) Wiseman, Kloe (Thomas) Randall, Klaire Chisholm (Jacob Randall), Jim Chisholm, Joe Chisholm, Addison Huegli, Makenna Huegli, Mallory Huegli; 14 great grandchildren including: William Bielefeld, Madeline Bielefeld, Weston Bielefeld, Walker Bielefeld, Meredith Bielefeld, Mia Nobles, Brielle Nobles, Beckham Nobles, Kennedy Nobles, Kinzli Wiseman, Klayder Wiseman, Kelix Wiseman, Reagan Randall, Quinn Randall.
LeRoy's family wishes to thank Doctor Ross and all of the caregivers who supported LeRoy with his wishes to remain in his home, specifically: Renee's Loving Care, especially Dori Werner, John Olson, and Katie Fischer; Vern Steidl and Helping Hands; Mitchell County Home Health, especially Haley Kraus and Molly Hackenmiller; Ryan Blake, Olivia Dodd, Avery Marley; and all his caring neighbors who kept a watchful eye on his walks around the block.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be donating all memorial money to Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Disease Research. If you prefer an online memorial donation, the website is philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc and please indicate the donation is in memory of Mr. LeRoy Huegli, designated for Alzheimer's research.
Champion Funeral Home, 641-732-3706
