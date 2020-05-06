LeRoy Elmer Kuhlers, 77, was born on January 9, 1943 to Raymond and Etta (Folkerds) Kuhlers. He was raised on farms outside of Meservey and Rockwell, Iowa and that part of his life remained very special to him. He graduated from Rockwell High School in 1961 before going on to complete a business degree from Hamilton Business College in Mason City, IA. LeRoy then accepted employment with the Oliver Corporation, which also operated as White Farm, New Idea and AgCo. His work as a purchasing agent for farm machinery was a perfect match for his outgoing personality and he continued that work with various companies until his retirement in 2001. He then spent time as a teller in the banking industry for several years where everyone continued to know him by name.