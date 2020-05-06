LeRoy Elmer Kuhlers
January 9, 1943 - May 3, 2020
LeRoy Elmer Kuhlers, 77, was born on January 9, 1943 to Raymond and Etta (Folkerds) Kuhlers. He was raised on farms outside of Meservey and Rockwell, Iowa and that part of his life remained very special to him. He graduated from Rockwell High School in 1961 before going on to complete a business degree from Hamilton Business College in Mason City, IA. LeRoy then accepted employment with the Oliver Corporation, which also operated as White Farm, New Idea and AgCo. His work as a purchasing agent for farm machinery was a perfect match for his outgoing personality and he continued that work with various companies until his retirement in 2001. He then spent time as a teller in the banking industry for several years where everyone continued to know him by name.
He was united in marriage on April 3, 1964 to Virginia Jackson. To this union, 2 children were born: Kraig and Kyle. LeRoy and Virginia have lived in Ankeny, IA since 2007 where LeRoy was an active member of the Ankeny First United Methodist Church. For the past 20 years, LeRoy looked forward to spending the winters in Mission, Texas, especially attending and leading music jams. Playing the part with his cowboy hat, he was a natural favorite of all the jammers.
LeRoy has passed on to his sons and grandsons many of his lifelong joys, including collecting coins, playing cards, and board games. He loved having his yard look just right and always mowed the lawn a day or two sooner than other people would have thought was necessary!
LeRoy went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 3, 2020. In life, LeRoy felt strongly about the importance of blood donation and had donated over 26 gallons. That spirit of giving was honored as LeRoy became an organ donor at his passing.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Virginia; sons, Kraig (Julie) and Kyle (Jill); grandsons Jackson and Davis Kuhlers, Joshua Kuhlers and Travis Rhone; brother Allan (Janice) Kuhlers; sisters Donna (Larry) Olson and Cheryl (Greg) Lukehart; as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Etta Kuhlers, step-mother Minnie Ragsdale Kuhlers, and grandson Harrison Kuhlers.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 Friday, May 8, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Rockford, Iowa. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford, Officiating will be Rev. Dennis Burns. Visitation will begin one hour prior to services at the church. A limited amount of people, at a time, will be allowed through the line at a time. Please be conscious of your health and compromise on behalf of the family and other visitors. Social distancing will be expected at the visitation and the service.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a blood donation at a Red Cross facility in your area or at Life Serve Blood Center in Des Moines, IA.
Fullerton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 123 2nd ST SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-8676 or 641-756-3311. Fullertonfh.com or Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes for more information.
