Leroy E. Waggoner

(1933-2020)

MASON CITY - Leroy E. Waggoner, formerly of Carpenter, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Inurnment was held in Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake, Iowa. Memorial donations may be sent to the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, 22 North 4th Street NW, Mason City, IA 50401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

He was born on April 22, 1933 in Clear Lake, IA to Edgar and Hanna (Reich) Waggoner. Shortly after graduation from Carpenter High School as Class Valedictorian in 1951, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served as a Radar Technician on a B-50 Heavy Bomber during the Korean War.

In 1959 he was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Labor and Management from the State University of Iowa in Iowa City.

He enjoyed his membership in the Mason City Moose Lodge and following the University of Iowa Hawkeye sports.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother Henry Jesse Waggoner.

He is survived by brother, Larry Waggoner of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Coleen Trettin of Grafton and Kathleen (Larry) Moore of Omaha; five nieces, one nephew, and many friends and relatives.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

