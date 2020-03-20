LeRoy E. Butler

May 30, 1940 - March 18, 2020

CLEAR LAKE, IA - LeRoy E. Butler, 79, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City. He spent his last days surrounded by his loving family.

Private graveside services will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph cemetery with a celebration of life to be held on a date to be announced. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Lee was born on May 30, 1940 at home in rural Worth County, to the parents Lloyd M. and Alice (Johnson) Butler. After graduating from Mason City High School in 1958, Lee attended the University of Iowa, graduating in 1963. Following graduation he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Ft. Benning at Officers Candidate School. He served his country in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant.

On December 28, 1964, Lee married his high school sweetheart, Judy Girton. After Lee's military service they moved to Ames, Iowa where he was a Director at the DOT. They were blessed with two children, son, Michael and daughter, Julie.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}