LeRoy Dale Stonecypher

LeRoy became hooked on bicycling while daughter Kelly was in high school and asked him to go on RAGBRAI with her. It was the second RAGBRAI and so he agreed to go on the ride for a couple of days. He became addicted and rode RAGBRAI more than 20 times. His biggest bicycle adventure came in 1992. He retired from White Farm in 1991 and started training for the Lon Haldeman PAC Tour (ride across America). The 1992 ride began in Everett, Washington and ended in Jamestown, Virginia. The ride was 3400 miles long and was ridden in 23 days. LeRoy was by far the oldest participant at the age of 61. He rode on many many more rides throughout his riding career and made friends everywhere he went.