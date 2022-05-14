Leonard “Len” Steenblock

April 11, 1939-May 10, 2022

Leonard (“Len”) Lee Steenblock, age 83, lifelong resident of Belmond, IA, died, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at home. Public funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond. Visitation will be 9:00-10:00 AM until the time of service Monday. Memorials in Len's memory may be directed to the Belmond Fire Department or your favorite charity. The service will be livestreamed at Andrews Funeral Home facebook page. LIKE the page and you will be able to view service.

Leonard Lee Steenblock, the son of Paul and Clara Mae (Mosiman) Steenblock, was born April 11, 1939, in Belmond, IA. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Belmond. Len graduated from Belmond Community High School in 1957.

Len was united in marriage to LuAnn (Cumpston) Steenblock on April 29, 1961. Their union was blessed with two sons, Paul and John.

Len worked at General Mills after graduating high school and soon joined Packard Electric and was an electrician for many years attaining Journeyman status. He finished the last years of his career with Andersen Co. building grocery stores for Fareway and built the first Fareway store in Belmond among many others around Iowa.

Len was an active member of the Belmond Fire Department “BFD” for over 25 years serving as Assistant Chief at one point. Len loved sports and was a Hawkeye fan his entire life but was still a proud Dad when both sons graduated from Iowa State. Len and Lu were active in their card club for many years and looked forward to outings to play Bridge and visiting with their friends and family. They enjoyed camping and Len especially enjoyed fishing trips for walleye to Minnesota. Len taught his sons hard work, honor, integrity and to always do the right thing no matter the cost. He was a builder and remodeled and flipped one home to build his current home where he lived the remainder of his days. He was a strong, formidable man who was much loved by those who knew him. The latter part of his life he faced several health challenges. His faith in God during this time was unwavering and to the end he was a daily bible reader.

Len lives on in the lives of Paul (Sue) Steenblock, Denver, CO and their children Melissa, Micaela, and Cameron, and John (Michelle) Steenblock, Garner, IA; Len's siblings: Les (Sue) Steenblock, Mason City, IA, Cathy (Steenblock) Ibeling, Parkersburg, IA.

Len was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Clara Mae Steenblock, and sister JoAnn (Steenblock) Roehre. Funeral services are being handled by Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, Iowa 50421 641-444-4474