Leonard Lawson

February 26, 1955-November 15, 2021

THOMPSON-Leonard Lawson, 66, of Thompson, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 peacefully at his home.

Celebration of Life services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436. A gathering of friends and family will begin at 9:00 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home on Saturday

Burial of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

Leonard Lawson was born February 26, 1955 in Forest City to Lawrence Leonard and Stella Mae (Jacobson) Lawson. He was the fourth of five children. Leonard was married to Mary Andreasen in 1981 and they had four sons, Randy, Andrew, Travis, and Larry. They later divorced after 16 years together.

Leonard married Marcia Prescott in 2001, and later Mijean Beyers in 2003, where he gained another daughter, Sarah Beyer. He met Judy Swenson, the love of his life, and joined her in marriage on September 13, 2008. This union gave him two more sons, Adam and Andy Price. They spent their lives together living in Crystal Lake and Thompson, Iowa. Judy left this world on October 29, 2017

Leonard had a big heart and loved all his family. He especially cherished the times he spent with his grandchildren. Over the years he worked as an assistant to a veterinarian, hauled milk for a creamery, was a semi driver at Winnebago, helped out various farmers, and at Lorenson's Meat Packing Plant. Leonard enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, playing many musical instruments, collecting various items, shopping on eBay, and making other people laugh. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Leonard is survived by his mother, Stella Mae Madson of Mason City; children, Randy Lawson (Verna) of Fairmont, Andrew Lawson (Ivy) of Scarville, Travis (Laurie) Lawson of Forest City, Larry (Jennifer) Lawson of Buffalo Center, Sarah Beyer of Clear Lake, Adam (Kate) Price of Leland, and Andy (Dayna) Price of Lakota; grandchildren, Landon and Kwinten Lawson, Michael Lawson, Miranda and Marley Rodriguez, Keagen Lawson, Leighton, Jase and Easton Lawson, Mariah and Malaki Beyer, Benjamin Price, and Kelsi and Kaden Holt; sibling, Mardelle Bakkum; along with many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; father, Lawrence; brothers, Martin, Frank, and Lawrence Jr.; grandmother, Cecelia Jacobson; Aunt Louise Jacobson; and many friends and family members

