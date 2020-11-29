Leona M. (Pavelka) Hrubes

Leona's life centered on her faith and her family, she was a very devoted wife and mother, and was very dedicated in her prayer life. She taught her children the importance of prayer, leading them in the Rosary nightly and with regular church attendance.

Leona and Joe entertained the residents of area nursing homes and retirement centers for a number of years with their music. They enjoyed taking family vacations and spending time with their family.

Leona enjoyed cooking for her family, baking cookies, bread and various Czech treats and canning meat, along with vegetables and fruit from her large garden. She also loved tending to her flower gardens, both on the farm and when they moved to town. She also had an artistic side, using colored oil paints to colorize black and white photos from family weddings and baby pictures.

Leona will be remembered for her friendly smile to others, her unselfish and loving nature, for caring and going out of her way to help others in need, and for her faithful and unconditional love of her family.