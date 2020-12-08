Leona M. (Pavelka) Hrubes

Leona enjoyed cooking for her family, baking cookies, bread and various Czech treats and canning meat, along with vegetables and fruit from her large garden. She also loved tending to her flower gardens, both on the farm and when they moved to town. She also had an artistic side, using colored oil paints to colorize black and white photos from family weddings and baby pictures.

Leona will be remembered for her friendly smile to others, her unselfish and loving nature, for caring and going out of her way to help others in need, and for her faithful and unconditional love of her family.

Leona is survived by her children Tom Hrubes of Mason City, Dennis (Brenda) Hrubes of Britt, Dale Hrubes of Livermore, and Ron (Deb) Hrubes of Britt; sister-in-law Sheryl Pavelka; brother-in-law Clarence Hrubes; grandchildren Brandon (Kelsey) Hrubes and their children Sasha, Sveta, Ivan and Silas, Andrea (Tom) Welter and their children Millie and Graham, Nathan Hrubes, step-grandchildren Rick (Jennie) LaGue and their children Ricky Jr and Layen, Kristine (Joey) Mohr, David (Amanda) LaGue and their children Tenley and Mayley; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe, children Mark, Phillip, and Jeanette; grandson Ryan Hrubes; and her siblings Jim Pavelka, Margaret Hrubes, Joe Pavelka and Paul Pavelka.

