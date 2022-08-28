Leo N. Durant

December 10, 1944-August 11th, 202

Leo N. Durant passed away peacefully in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 11th, 2022. He was born December 10th, 1944, to Donald and Rexine Durant in Mason City, Iowa. He graduated from Forest City High School class of 62, and continued his education at Waldorf College class of 64 and finished his education at Iowa State University class of 67. Leo served his country as a 2nd Lt in the United States Marine Corp. He is a decorated Vietnam Veteran, receiving a Purple Heart and other Unit Commendations Awards.

Leo moved to Las Vegas from Iowa in 1970 and founded LND Construction in 1978. Leo was an avid golfer. He was a loving, generous, and fun man to be with, and he will be missed immensely.

Leo was preceded in death by his mother, Rexine J. Durant; father, Donald R. Durant; and his beloved younger sister, LeDonna R. Durant. He is survived by his wife, Jenny Durant and his "Little White Dog", LULU.

Military Service will be held at The Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery, Thursday September 15th, 2022, 2:00pm, located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV. A Celebration of Life will to follow, at the Las Vegas Country Club, 4:00pm to 7:00pm, located at 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive, Las Vegas, NV. In lieu of flowers we ask donations to be made to Fishers House Foundation, Inc P O Box 79159 Baltimore, MD 21279.

Additional Memorial Service will be held Friday October 21st at 10:00am visitation, 11:00am service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S. Clark St. Forest City, Iowa, with Celebration of Life to follow service at the church.