February 6, 1937-March 8, 2022

MASON CITY-Leo Joseph Schupanitz, 85, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1 pm at Eden Presbyterian Church, 3105 Glass Ave, Rudd. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 4 to 6 pm at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave, and will continue one hour prior to the service time at the church. Interment will be held in the Eden Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Leo was born on February 6, 1937, to Herbert and Marie Schupanitz in Elma, Iowa. On October 1, 1961, he married Irene Rieman. From this union, four sons were born, Brian, Bruce, Bradley, and Brent. The family resided outside of Northwood until moving to Mason City in 1963. Leo worked in excavating and roadwork for a majority of his adult life before retiring from Martin Marietta. He enjoyed camping, riding bicycle, traveling, and fishing.

Leo is survived by his wife, Irene of Mason City, four children, Brian Schupanitz of Indianola, IA, Bruce (Deborah) Schupanitz of Garner, IA, Bradley Schupanitz of Garner, IA, and Brent (Sandra) Schupanitz of Mason City; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Schupanitz, Tiffany Schupanitz, Brandon (Cassandra) Schupanitz, Sara Schupanitz, Benjamin Schupanitz, Joshua Schupanitz, Abbigayle (Jason) Kay, and Samantha Schupanitz; one great grandchild, Bryson Schupanitz; one sister, Margaret Melvin of Waterloo, IA; and several nieces and nephews.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jerome Schupanitz and John Schupanitz; one sister, Mary Pierce; and one niece, Karen Link.

