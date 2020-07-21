× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leo J. Wilkins

(1937 - 2020)

Leo J. Wilkins, 83, of Waterloo, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born July 15, 1937, the son of Ira and Gladys (Roberts) Wilkins.

He graduated from Plymouth Consolidated Schools in Plymouth with the class of 1954.

Leo served in the United States Air Force from March 25, 1957 until his honorable discharge on March 24, 1961.

Leo married Virginia Rose Ball on July 2, 1963 at Hilltop Methodist Church in Sioux Falls, SD; she preceded him in death on April 24, 2017.

He had worked as shop manager at Donovan International in Waterloo. He also worked at Lehigh Cement for several years and various other concrete companies. Leo was a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service when he retired in 2003.

He was a member of Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church.

Survived by his daughter, Teresa “Terri” (Brian) Gerst of Waterloo; two grandsons, Matt Gerst of Des Moines and Andrew Gerst of Waterloo; and a special niece, Carolyn (Tom) Peterson of Cedar Falls.