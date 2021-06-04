MASON CITY-Leo J. Johnson, 77, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A celebration of Leo's life will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 329 East State Street. Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com .

Leo Junior Johnson was born on June 3, 1943 to parents Leo and Anna (Andersen) Johnson in Mason City. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1962. After graduation, Leo started working at Chicago Northwestern Railroad, now known as the Union Pacific Railroad. He worked there until he retired. In 1966, Leo was united into marriage to Leanna Reab at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mason City. To this union, 4 children were born. In his spare time, Leo loved playing softball and going bowling, and he was inducted into both the bowling and softball Hall of Fame. He liked to usher at St. Paul Lutheran Church, as well as enjoyed getting coffee at Pro's Sandwich Shop. Leo also loved watching NASCAR and westerns. He and the family often took annual trips camping in LaCrosse, WI and vacations to Adventureland. Leo also liked watching his kids and grandkids events throughout their lives. Leo was a great father, grandfather, husband, brother, and friend and he will be dearly missed.