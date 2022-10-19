Leo G. Wellik

Leo George Wellik, the son of Jilji and Agnes (Malek) Wellik, was born May 6, 1934. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Leo attended the rural schools of Liberty Township, Hancock County. After school he worked for several farmers in the Duncan area and did carpentry work for local contractors including his brother. Leo served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from February of 1956 to February of 1958. He received his GED while in the service and achieved the rank of Sergeant. Upon his honorable discharge and returning home he served in the Garner Artillery Unit and attained the rank of Sgt. 1st Class (E7) before retiring and fulfilling his reserve obligation. On June 5, 1962, he married Gert Jakoubek at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. They farmed south of Duncan until 1967 when they moved to the Jakoubek farm north of Duncan. Leo fed cattle over the years and was awarded Beef Producer of the Year for Winnebago and Hancock Counties in 2000. He also ran a small cow/calf herd and enjoyed this the most when his grandchildren showed homebred calves at the county fair that he had raised. In 1993 Leo and Gert moved into Garner and Tom and Darsi took over the farm. Leo enjoyed his family, grandchildren, going to the Beef Expo in Des Moines, fishing trips to Canada, South Dakota and Minnesota and working at the Duncan Hall. Leo loved dancing, polka music and was very proud of his garden. He will always be remembered as a friend to all.