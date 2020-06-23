Lenore Ellen Glassel
April 28, 1937 - April 3, 2020

Washington, Iowa – (Lenore) Ellen Glassel, age 82, of Washington, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Halcyon House Care Center in Washington, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 11:00 am at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton, IA.

Private graveside services were held at the Grafton Cemetery.

