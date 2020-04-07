(Lenore) Ellen Glassel

Ellen was born April 28, 1937, in Loveland, Colorado, the daughter of Reverend Martin and Lenora (Roettger) Amelung. Ellen was born prematurely with her twin brother Martin Frederick Amelung. They were baptized at the hospital by their father shortly after birth. Her twin brother passed away soon after the baptism. Throughout her childhood, Ellen lived at various communities in the midwest as her German Lutheran minister father accepted the call at churches located in Loveland, CO, Otis, CO, Canova, SD, Parkston, SD and Hosmer, SD. Ellen was confirmed in the Christian faith March 25, 1951 at Salem Lutheran Church in Parkston, SD. She graduated from Hosmer Schools in South Dakota on May 17, 1956. Ellen, brother Seth and mother moved to Mason City, Iowa a few days later. Ellen and her mother worked at the Good Shephard Health Center in Mason City until her marriage.