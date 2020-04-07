(Lenore) Ellen Glassel
April 28, 1937 - April 3, 2020
Washington, Iowa – (Lenore) Ellen Glassel, age 82, of Washington, passed away Friday, April 3rd, 2020, at Halcyon House Care Center in Washington, Iowa.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having public services at a later time.
Private family graveside services will be held at Grafton Cemetery in Grafton, IA with Pastor Solveig Zamzow presiding. Beatty Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements. Memorials are designated to Hospice of Washington Co.
Ellen was born April 28, 1937, in Loveland, Colorado, the daughter of Reverend Martin and Lenora (Roettger) Amelung. Ellen was born prematurely with her twin brother Martin Frederick Amelung. They were baptized at the hospital by their father shortly after birth. Her twin brother passed away soon after the baptism. Throughout her childhood, Ellen lived at various communities in the midwest as her German Lutheran minister father accepted the call at churches located in Loveland, CO, Otis, CO, Canova, SD, Parkston, SD and Hosmer, SD. Ellen was confirmed in the Christian faith March 25, 1951 at Salem Lutheran Church in Parkston, SD. She graduated from Hosmer Schools in South Dakota on May 17, 1956. Ellen, brother Seth and mother moved to Mason City, Iowa a few days later. Ellen and her mother worked at the Good Shephard Health Center in Mason City until her marriage.
Ellen met the love of her life, Clyde Glassel through her brother Seth who attended Wartburg College with Clyde. Ellen was united in marriage to Clyde Glassel on January 22, 1961, at St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City and they made their home on a farm near Grafton. Ellen and Clyde were blessed with three wonderful children, Ruth, Fred and Kate.
She was farm wife and actively involved in the community and church. You could always rely on Ellen to donate her time and baked goods when needed. She was a faithful and giving member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton. Ellen was involved in the church with leadership roles in Alter Guild and the Church Council. She also participated in Bible studies and served on various committees. Throughout her life, Ellen served the Lord daily.
Ellen and her good friend, JoAnn Bartz, bought the local grocery store to ensure groceries were easily accessible to the Grafton community for the next several years. Ellen moved from the farm after Clyde's death to Lake Mills and subsequently Washington, Iowa to be near family. Her final years were spent at Halcyon House Care Center in Washington, Iowa where she enjoyed visiting, attending church services and working on crossword puzzles.
Ellen and Clyde enjoyed traveling cross country with their good friends Kenneth and Olga Borchardt. Ellen completed award winning counter cross stitch, enjoyed reading, baking and gardening She worked on scrap books detailing the family history and memories for her own family and for others. She was a giving person and lived to be of service to others.
Ellen is survived by her daughter, Ruth Jones of Washington, Iowa, son, Fred Glassel of Plymouth, Iowa, daughter Kate Oelberg (Daniel) of Shakopee, MN, brother, Paul Amelung of Clarksdale, Mississippi, grandchildren, Ray Cole of Washington, Iowa, Justin Cole of Lake Mills, Iowa, Andrei and Alina Oelberg of Shakopee MN. Ellen also has three great grandchildren, Sophia Pesina, Maci and Payton Cole along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde on January 22, 2000; two brothers and one sister.
